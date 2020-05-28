Have we domesticated cats or have they domesticated us humans?

This riddle can only be solved if you spend enough time with our feline friends.

This week we have a fantastic opportunity for a lucky local to adopt Tammy.

She is on the smaller scale. A 3-year-old Tabby/Tortie X.

“My foster mom tells me that I’m a delightful, curious girl with tons of personality… I’d have to agree!” Tammy told MyCrestonNow.com, “I’d prefer to be the only cat in the home as I freely admit that I can be a bit bossy.”

A quiet home with no children, perhaps with 1 – 2 adults would be the purrfect match.

“I’m spayed, have had my health check and vaccinations and I’m ready to go home with you.” Tammy added.

To learn more about Tammy, check out the PAWS website at pawscreston.ca . or call them at 250-428-7297.

Remember, because PAWS is closed to the public for now, the best thing to do is to download an application from the PAWS website and send it to pets@pawscreston.ca

For the full interview between PAWS Director at Large Debby Crane and Jensen Shields, click on the link below!