Traffic stopped along Highway 3 after a "vehicle incident" Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020. (Derek Kortschaga, MyCrestonNow.com staff)

UPDATE (1:20 pm):

Highway 3 is now fully open in both directions.

Drive BC has since removed the reported incident.

At this time it is unclear exactly what caused the temporary closure of Highway 3.

ORIGINAL (12:31 pm):

Highway 3 is closed east of Creston and Erickson following a reported “vehicle incident” Thursday afternoon.

Drive BC reports the incident between Canyon-Lister Road and Lakeview Arrow Creek Road, about 4 to 6 kilometres east of Creston.

The road is fully closed at this time.

Drive BC said Highway 3 should open again around 2:30 or 3:00 pm MT (1:30 or 2:30 pm PT).