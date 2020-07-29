NewsParked truck’s hay load catches fire in Creston SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Tuesday, Jul. 28th, 2020 (supplied by Jensen Shields)Creston Fire Rescue (CFR) were called to a hay bale fire in the heart of downtown Canyon Street.At approximately 6:40 p.m on July 28, 2020, crews arrived to put out the smoldering hay in the back of a Ford F 350 parked outside of Jimmy’s Pub.The cause of the fire is still under investigation, no new information is available as of yet.During the incident a second fire was discovered by a local resident at the Valley Wash Laundromat a mere two blocks away. Two Creston RCMP cruisers arrived with fire extinguishers to deal with the smoke emanating from a dumpster behind Laundromat.More details to come as new information is provided.(supplied by Jensen Shields)