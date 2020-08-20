The weekly Creston RCMP report has been published.

Highlights from the past seven days between August 10th and 17th including a high-profile arrest at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal, a tractor-trailer fire in the Kootenay Pass which closed Highway 3, and a person reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles on Canyon Street.

** Submitted by Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie **

Creston Media Report

Police received 92 calls for assistance from August 10 to August 17, 2020.

August 10, 2020

Intervened in a neighbour dispute over an unruly, unsupervised child.

Received numerous calls regarding two people causing disturbances around Creston.

Report of a person passed out on the roadway in Erickson. After being cleared by EHS, the man went on his way.

Report of a disturbance between a father and a son over who could use the pickup truck.

August 11, 2020

Report of a fraud over the phone in which the caller was able to get a victim to purchase gift cards.

August 12, 2020

A report of people selling replica hand guns turned out to be home made toys.

Report of damage to boats due to improper mooring at Kootenay Bay.

A report of a stolen motorcycle turned out to be false when it appeared that the complainant forgot he sold it.

Attended to a neighbour dispute surrounding unsafe driving.

August 13, 2020

Report of suspicious people in Wynndel who attended a home mistakenly believing it was for sale.

Report of theft of tools from a shed in Wynndel.

Dealt with an aggressive panhandler in Creston. The panhandler left the area.

Investigated a report of threats being made after and altercation between two business partners.

August 14, 2020

Assisted EHS with a suspected drug overdose.

Attended to a disturbance in Millennium Park.

Responded to a landlord tenant dispute in which an argument got heated.

Police were called to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 3A near Gray Creek. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect vehicle had been stolen from Edmonton, Alberta. The vehicle and suspect were located at the Kootenay Bay Ferry Terminal. The suspect driver was arrested without incident, and faces numerous charges.

August 15, 2020

Attended to a neighbour dispute involving drinking and possible drug use.

Investigated a report of an abandoned baby stroller. No one found to be missing or in danger.

Report of vandalism to a vehicle while parked on Highway 3A at Kootenay Lake.

Call from a hitch hiker that he had been abandoned on Highway 3A near Sanca. The caller requested a ride to his destination from police. Police did not oblige.

Attended to a disturbance on Northwest Boulevard between intoxicated family members yelling at each other. The parties were sent on their ways separately.

August 16, 2020