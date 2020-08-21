Highway 95 near Kingsgate is down to a single lane Friday, August 21st, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Highway 95 near Kingsgate Border Crossing down to a single lane.

Northbound Highway 95 is single lane alternating traffic following a reported collision.

Drive BC said a collision is limiting Highway 95 traffic.

The collision is reportedly between Customs Road and Majestic Road, about one kilometre north of the Kingsgate Border Crossing.