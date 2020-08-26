Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing the $2-billion in support for schools, which will be given to provinces and territories to distribute. (Supplied by CPAC)

“Our children must be safe in the classroom.”

That’s from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who announced his government is providing up to $2-billion for provinces and territories as part of a new “Safe Return to Class Fund.”

Trudeau announced the funding Wednesday morning. He said it’s on top of the $19-billion Ottawa already promised to provinces and territories to help them cope with the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau adds $112-million is also on the way to First Nations. “to ensure a safe return to school on reserves.”

He said his government, “respects that education is a provincial jurisdiction” and they have made the funding flexible so “provinces and ultimately schools can use it for what they need most.”