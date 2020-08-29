A new mural in Creston paved the way for Council to revise the Town’s outdated mural application process.

Councilor Jen Comer said after local artist Marnie Temple asked the Town for permission for the project in late July, a resource gap in information was discovered.

“This was a really great reason for this to become a Council priority to move a policy forward, ” said Comer. “[Temple] wants to do a Mural Festival in Creston. That would be fantastic, and so let’s make it easy for the groups in the community to do it. Let’s make it easy for staff. Let’s make it easy so the community knows what to expect.”

The unfinished eyesore known simply as “the bunker” which sits across the street from Creston’s iconic twin grain elevators, now dons an abstract marshland supergraphic. Prompted by this mural, the Town’s new Practical Guide to Creating a Mural outlines the framework for more public art, or even a mural festival much like Nelson’s.

An updated public art application form is provided in this link. Comer said now that the groundwork is clear, she hopes more groups will be encouraged to bring colour to Creston’s potential canvases.

“Finger crossed that this just helps get the ball rolling for Creston to get more of this happening,” Comer added.