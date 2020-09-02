Justin Trudeau said the federal government is aggressively moving forward in ensuring a safe drug supply in the province.

The Prime Minister made his comments on CBC Radio on Wednesday. The opioid overdose crisis has claimed the lives of 909 B.C. residents so far in 2020, more than the total combined deaths by homicides, motor vehicle collisions, suicides and COVID-19.

Trudeau said the government is working with Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Public Health Officer and Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. He said rather than looking at the crisis through the lens of justice they are looking at it from a health perspective.

Trudeau said the Liberals are focused on a safe supply and not decriminalizing small amounts of street drugs as Dr. Henry had suggested.