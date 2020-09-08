NewsSpecial Report: Education Minister Rob Fleming talks full-time class return SHARE ON: ash, staff Tuesday, Sep. 8th, 2020 B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)Vista Radio conducted an interview with B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming on back-to-school.A number of topics were talked about including:How school districts plan to utilize the $242-million in funding announced by the ProvinceWhat the plan is if an outbreak is declared at a school in B.C.How students will be appropriately distanced in situations where limited classroom space is availableThe Province’s stance on student testing compared to places like Ontario where it is not mandatoryHow to differentiate flu and COVID-like symptoms if someone is feeling unwellThe Ministry of Education’s response to the B.C. Ombudsperson’s scathing report on incorrect test scoresLISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Brendan-Rob-Fleming-Interview-September-8.mp3