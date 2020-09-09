NewsOttawa investing in first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Wednesday, Sep. 9th, 2020 (Image supplied by CPAC).The federal government is investing in the first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Program.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the $221-million fund Wednesday morning.The fund will help to support black entrepreneurs access training, up to $250-thousand in business loans and create a Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.The federal government will give $93-million over three years with the rest of the funding coming from Canada’s banks.Trudeau says the new program will help Black business people overcome longstanding discrimination and systemic racism.***With files from Wendy Gray