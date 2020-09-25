We won’t be heading to a fall federal election.

CBC reports the Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal that will stave off going to the polls.

The NDP wanted the Liberals to maintain financial support for out of work Canadians, and make paid sick leave more available in return for their support.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party had already made changes to ensure those being taken off the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and switched to employment insurance would continue to receive $500 a week.

At least one opposition party needed to support the Liberals and their throne speech to avoid going to an election.

It’s expected that vote will happen in early October.