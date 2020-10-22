NewsApproximately 19.5% of voters cast ballots during advance voting SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Thursday, Oct. 22nd, 2020 (Supplied by Elections BC)Of the approximate 3.4-million registered voters in British Columbia, over 681,000 cast an early ballot during advance voting for the 2020 provincial election.According to Elections BC, that means 19.5% of eligible voters utilized the seven days of advance voting leading up to election day this Saturday.If you include mail-in ballot requests, Elections BC has received close to 400,000 vote-by-mail packages as of Thursday, although nearly 725,000 mail-in ballots were requested by voters. To-date 55% of requested ballots have been returned to Elections BC. However, mail-in ballots that were dropped off during advance voting or are currently in-transit are not counted as having been “received” by the elections authority.As of Thursday, current voter turnout including mail-in ballots received and ballots cast during advance voting is 30.9%.MORE: Advance Voter Turnout (Elections BC)MORE: Vote-by-Mail Package Processing (Elections BC)Here’s the effective breakdown on voter turnout in the local Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary ridings:Columbia River-RevelstokeRegistered Voters – 26,166 *Advance Voting – 6,662Mail-in Ballots – 3,019 **Votes Cast – 9,681 ***Turnout Percentage – 36.9%Kootenay EastRegistered Voters – 32,135 *Advance Voting – 8,117Mail-in Ballots – 3,236 *Votes Cast – 11,353 **Turnout Percentage – 35.3%Nelson-CrestonRegistered Voters – 29,389 *Advance Voting – 6,581Mail-in Ballots – 4,041 *Votes Cast – 10,622 **Turnout Percentage – 36.1%Kootenay WestRegistered Voters – 33,192 *Advance Voting – 5,874Mail-in Ballots – 4,111 *Votes Cast – 9,985 **Turnout Precentage – 30.0%Boundary-SimilkameenRegistered Voters – 36,593 *Advance Voting – 10,791Mail-in Ballots – 5,193 *Votes Cast – 15,984 **Turnout Percentage – 43.6% *With advance voting officially closing at 8:00 pm on Wednesday, the only opportunity for residents to vote is at a polling station on election day, Saturday, October 24th. Those that may have requested a mail-in ballot and received it this week are encouraged by Elections BC to complete it and drop it off in-person on election day or at a district electoral office in your riding. All completed vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections BC before 8:00 pm (PT) on Saturday in order to be counted.Completed vote-by-mail packages can be dropped off from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (Local) on Thursday and Friday or 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (PT) on Saturday at the following locations, in addition to any polling station on election day:Columbia River-Revelstoke7585 W Main St – Radium Hot SpringsKootenay EastC-520 Slater Rd NW – CranbrookNelson-Creston570 Johnstone Rd – NelsonKootenay West1050 Eldorado St – TrailBoundary-Similkameen8702 Main St – OsoyoosMORE: District Electoral Offices (Elections BC) * Registered voters from Elections BC are as of September 26, 2020 ** Mail-in Ballots are packages issued by Elections BC to those requested, not those that have necessarily been received by Elections BC*** Figure includes mail-in ballots issued by Elections BC, not necessarily ballots that have been successfully received for counting on election day