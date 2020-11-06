Do not let Kitcat’s name fool you, she is not a sharable chocolate treat.

She is, however, a lovely feline who would love to share the rest of her 9 lives with you.

Kitcat is a 1.5-year-old gorgeous orange tabby and she is looking for her forever home.

Very friendly and affectionate, she’s quite independent and happy on her own. She’s due to be spayed (and have her second round of vaccinations) in 3 weeks, but don’t let that stop her from finding her fur-ever home before then!

In the full interview between Jensen Shields and PAWS Director at large Debby Crane, Our PAWS tip of the week covers what to do if you encounter a stray dog both inside and outside Town boundaries.