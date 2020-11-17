The week kicked off with two stolen vehicles being located. Both cases involved vehicles crossing the B.C / Alberta border.

On November 8th, police said they received a call regarding suspicious vehicle abandoned on Highway 3 which turned out to be a recovered stolen vehicle out of Calgary.

“Another call was received from a Creston business advising that a vehicle was stolen from them around the same time,” Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie added in this week’s report. “This vehicle was later located damaged in High River, Alberta.”

High River lies just south of Calgary.

Below is the full Creston RCMP report.

Police received 52 calls for assistance from November 9th to November 16th, 2020.

November 9, 2020

Received a complaint regarding spray paint mischief to ARES school.

Attended to a report of an assault at a Creston business.

November 10, 2020

Report of possible identity theft to obtain COVID-19 emergency funding fraudulently.

A single vehicle tractor trailer collision near Kingsgate resulted in the inexperienced driver receiving a fine for driving with undue care.

A report of youth causing damage in a Creston park turned out to be a school project. No damage to any property was found.

Police were called to a party at the old ferry landing.

November 11, 2020

A report of an assault was investigated although the complaint was too intoxicated to provide details.

Attended to a report of mischief to a home in Creston after eggs were thrown at it.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving on Highway 3 near Yahk resulted in the drinking driver receiving a 90 day licence suspension and a vehicle impound.

November 12, 2020

Called to a Creston business to remove an unwanted person causing a disturbance.

A landlord requested assistance to evict a tenant and was advised that police would only attend to keep the peace if there was an issue.

November 13, 2020

Attended to a report of an intoxicated person falling down outside a Creston business. The person had been offered assistance by a concerned citizen.

Request to assist in locating a person who was suffering from health related issues. The person was found safe and transported to the hospital.

November 14, 2020

Attended to a Creston residence to keep the peace after a tenant eviction became heated.

Report of a person not following quarantine guidelines after returning from the US. The person was found to be abiding by the requirements.

A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near Canyon for speeding resulted in the drinking driver being charged with impaired driving.

A vehicle stop on Highway 3 near Erickson for erratic driving resulted in the cannabis impaired driver having his licence suspended for 24 hours as well as having his vehicle impounded.

November 15, 2020

Attended to a complaint of a family member taking a person’s vehicle without their consent.

Report of a stolen wallet by an ex-partner.

Report of a person not following quarantine guidelines.

A vehicle stop for bright headlights resulted in the drinking, suspended driver having his vehicle impounded and receiving a court date.

Assisted BC Wildfire Service in checking on a fire that may have been a hazard.

