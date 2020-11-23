This week was highlighted by another busy Saturday for Creston RCMP as they were able to locate a suspect in three separate crimes.

What started off as two calls regarding an intruder gaining entry into a residence, stemmed into a vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle.

Alcohol continues to be a contributing factor in Creston’s incidents requiring police assistance. Many of which also include domestic disputes, property damage and roadside prohibitions.

Creston Media Report

Police received 51 calls for assistance from November 16th to November 23rd, 2020.

November 16, 2020

Received a complaint regarding an aggressive dog in Kitchener.

An angry neighbour became threatening after the neighbour refused to let her use the phone. Alcohol appeared to be a factor.

Received a call of threats being made between roommates involving a knife.

November 17, 2020

Report of possible theft of money from a bank account appeared to be a mistake by the account holder.

Complaint of an assault on a shopper after her shopping basket was taken from her by an employee. The shopper was asked to leave the store after refusing to wear a mask or use hand sanitizer.

Report of a disturbance after a person was asked to leave a residence.

November 18, 2020

Report of a missing email money transfer.

November 19, 2020

Called to investigate threats being uttered between a landlord and a tenant.

Report of threats being uttered over social media between estranged family members.

November 20, 2020

A call of an injured deer on the highway was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

November 21, 2020

Received a report of an intruder that was found in a residence in Creston. Another neighbour advised that a male had attempted to gain entry into that residence as well. A short time later, a vehicle collision was called in regarding a stolen vehicle. Police located the intoxicated male who was responsible for the break and enters, the vehicle theft and the subsequent collision. Numerous charges are pending.

Report of a broken window in a residence.

Attended to a disturbance in which one neighbour was yelling at the other. Alcohol appeared to be involved.

Received a report of an erratic driver in Creston. Police located the vehicle and found the driver to be consuming cannabis. The driver refused to comply with police demands to perform required sobriety testing as he was too intoxicated to pass. The driver was charged and the vehicle was impounded.

A vehicle stop for swerving on the roadway resulted in the drinking driver receiving a 90 day licence suspension and a vehicle impound. His excuse for swerving was that he was reaching for his bucket of fried chicken.

Report of threats being made by an ex-partner over social media.

A driver had his licence suspended for 24 hours after using cannabis and driving.

November 22, 2020

An intoxicated female was arrested in Creston after damaging windows on two public buildings.

Report of a truck stolen from a residence in Lister.

A report of a stolen dog turned out to be false.

Intervened in a family dispute that had become violent.

Called to intervene in a dispute between two roommates.

Report of harassment over Facebook stemming from unwanted advances by a male in the US.

November 23, 2020

Police were called to a possible domestic assault in progress. At the residence, police found that the intoxicated caller was not being truthful, and just wanted a ride to the hospital. The caller was warned about making false statements to the police.

***** Understanding how difficult this past year has been on everyone – especially the less fortunate and those who may have lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Creston RCMP would like to give back to the community that has supported us and all First Responders through the pandemic.

On December 5th from 8 am to 4 pm at Pealow’s Independent Grocer, the Creston RCMP along with community partners the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29, Pealow’s Independent and Royal Lepage East Kootenay Realty invite all community members to help us “Cram The Cruiser” with donations of any non-perishable food items or new unwrapped toys for children. Cash donations will also be accepted by Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #29. Collections will be donated to the Creston Valley Gleaners Food Bank.

Please remember to social distance and wear your masks when you come by. There will be Christmas music and candy canes for the kids. Special appearances and assistance from Creston EHS and Creston Fire Rescue as well.

Join us on December 5th to spread some Christmas cheer around the Creston Valley!

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-11-23