Bridging the gap between generations, 34-year-old Cherie Luke has been elected to Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) Council.

“I’m in a little bit shock still,” said Luke. “But it feels really wonderful and I feel so humbled and honoured.”

Not only the youngest Councillor, Luke said she has experience connecting with youth as a coordinator in both the Creston Valley and Yaqan Nukiy Youth Networks.

“It’s given me a different perspective I’d say,” Luke told MyCrestonNow.com. “It’s helped me with my own assumptions and my own beliefs that can get a little clouded when you feel disconnected from the newer generation. For myself, I feel like since [youth] are around me all the time, my thoughts are always on the future, the generations to come and how we’re handling the big decisions that will affect them probably more than ourselves.”

Being the youngest of her peers for a change, Luke said she is ready to learn from those who have knowledge and experience.

“Being able to sit on Council with people who probably know a lot more than I do, being able to ask questions, I imagine this is the beginning of my career when it comes to politics,” Luke added. “How fortunate I am to have those other experiences to glean off of.”

Luke said going into the new year and with COVID-19 still impacting the community, her focus will be on wellbeing.

“With the creating of our new health building, having that may be the hub of what will help our community. Not just the youth but our older community members as well.”

Council is led by the elected Chief Jason Louie. Luke shared her thoughts on the direction Louie has steered the Lower Kootenay Band during his tenure.

“It’s been very amazing and fortunate to witness the changes that have been happening within my community,” said Luke. “I feel very encouraged with the direction we’ve been going as a Band and the decisions that have been made. I’m excited to be on a team that’s been going very progressively.”

Cherie Luke and Josie Fullarton were declared the winners of the 2020 LKB Election on December 1, 2020.

The Lower Kootenay Band holds a Council election every two years with Council positions, including Chief, held for four years. This allows LKB Council to have potentially newly elected members more frequently than most traditional settings.