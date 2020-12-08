Jensen with the CFR WEPs (Supplied by Jensen Shields)

On December 5th The Creston RCMP partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29, Royal Lepage East Kootenay Realty, Pealow’s Independent Grocer, Creston Fire Rescue and Creston EHS for the “Cram the Cruiser” charity event at Pealow’s Independent parking lot. Over $5000.00 and over 5 truckloads of food and toys were collected from the Creston Community to be donated to the Creston Valley Gleaners Food Bank for distribution.

A huge thank you to the Creston Valley Community for your generosity to make this important event a success.

Creston Media Report

Police received 48 calls for assistance from November 30th to December 7th, 2020.

November 30, 2020

Report of items stolen from a shed on a property in Kootenay Bay.

Began an investigation into online fraud.

Report of a confrontation at a Creston business over mask use.

December 1, 2020

Assisted EHS to gain entry to a residence for a medical emergency.

Request from Calgary Police Service to locate a wanted person.

December 2, 2020

Report of attempted fraud over the phone with a suspect posing as a bank employee requesting personal information.

Report of harassment between family members over a civil issue.

December 3, 2020

Police were called regarding the theft of a van in Creston. After investigation, it was learned that there was no theft, but a dispute over ownership that appeared to be civil.

A call of an injured deer was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

December 4, 2020

Report of an aggressive dog in Wynndel was referred to RDCK Bylaw Services.

During a driver sobriety check stop, one drinking driver had his licence suspended for three days and his vehicle impounded.

Police attended to a 911 call of an attempted assault with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody. No one was harmed during the incident. Alcohol appeared to be a factor. Charges are pending.

December 5, 2020

Police were called in regards to a protest that was taking place on Canyon Street in Creston. Police attended and found that the gathering was not contravening any legislation.

Report of a breach of a child protection order

Report of gunshots being heard in Lister.

December 6, 2020

A vehicle stop for erratic driving resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 24 hours.

While conducting traffic enforcement, police found a driver to be prohibited from operating a vehicle. The driver was charged and the vehicle impounded.

A vehicle stop for erratic driving in Lister resulted in the drinking driver losing his licence for 3 days.

Report of a missing person possibly residing in Creston. Police located the person and advised him to contact the family.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-12-07