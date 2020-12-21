Though Saturday did see another rally on Canyon street, RCMP Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie said there were no other serious reports of people breaking Provincial Health Orders.

“Other than the protest, we haven’t had any calls this week,” Said S/Sgt. Currie. “I think people are doing well, people are using masks in places. It’s good to see people are holding each other accountable.”

As for the protest itself, according to S/Sgt. Currie, once police arrived they told those gathered that tickets would be handed out for participating in a non-compliant event unless people dispersed.

“I guess one person challenged them and said ‘everybody line up, they can’t ticket everybody,’ nobody cheered that one on so they all started leaving,” said S/Sgt. Currie.

Rallies still fall under the non-compliant event category and now Creston RCMP said they are considering charges for the event organizers. The fine is $2,300.

Below is the full Creston Media Report

Police received 49 calls for assistance from December 14th to December 21st, 2020.

December 14, 2020

Report of credit card fraud in which an unknown person applied for a credit card in the victim’s name and used it.

Intervened in a dispute in which a neighbour was disturbing realtors and potential home buyers.

Report of illegal cannabis production in a rural area.

December 15, 2020

Report of anonymous threatening letters between school students.

Intervened in a property dispute and harassment between ex partners.

December 16, 2020

Report of theft of money from a bank account in which an acquaintance had access to.

Responded to a domestic disturbance that appeared to be verbal only.

A report of a suspicious person looking into windows turned out to be a person walking home.

December 17, 2020

Report of a person having his cell phone account “hacked” and having currency stolen on line.

Responded to a domestic disturbance in which an assault was alleged. Charges are being considered.

December 18, 2020

Report of an attempted break in and theft to the RDCK Landfill.

Attended to a complaint of harassment by an ex partner. When police attended, the highly intoxicated complainant recited a Christmas prayer for the responding officer and performed an interpretive dance to “The Little Drummer Boy”.

December 19, 2020

Attended to a complaint of harassment in which the suspect continuously sought out and spoke to a certain person stating that he had a “message from God” that would save the complainant. Police warned the suspect to cease contacting the complainant regardless of the message or whom it might be from.

Report of a disturbance between tenants in which a landlord had to intervene.

Police attended to an anti-COVID-19 restrictions rally on Canyon Street in Creston. Participants were warned that they were gathering in contravention of the Provincial Health Order and that they would be ticketed if they did not disperse. The rally ended with police presence. Charges are being considered for the organizers.

Received a complaint of a theft from a victim in a residence in Creston. During the investigation, the witness stated that he observed “The Grinch” stealing presents from the porch of a residence, and when confronted, pulled a gun on the witness. “The Grinch” was also described to be heavily armed. The police assured that the complainant’s health was being addressed.

December 20, 2020

Attended to a complaint of a person yelling on Canyon Street. The intoxicated person attempted to run away from the responding officers upon intervention. The person was caught and lodged in police cells until sober.

Report of a possible stolen boat motor.

Report of a suspicious vehicle near Sirdar which was bearing Wyoming licence plates.

Attended to a domestic disturbance in which one partner was damaging property. The intoxicated suspect was lodged in police cells until sober. Charges are being considered.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-12-21