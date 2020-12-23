Though juice FM will not be featuring a pet next week, you may still head to the PAWS Facebook page to see who it is!

Also, all the information you need to adopt a pet is there, including a litter tips, a gaggle of information and a flock of contacts to get in touch.

But on to the Kitty!

Beatrice is a short-haired peach, grey, and white girl. She’s a little over a year old. She’s very people friendly and socializes well with cats of all ages. She’s had her vaccinations and spay and is ready to go home with you.

Listen below for more information including the PAWS Tip of the Week.