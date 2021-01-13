Danger ratings are "Considerable" in the Alpine and treeline surrounding the Kootenay Boundary (Supplied by Avalanche Canada)

Widespread avalanche activity is expected in the Kootenay-Boundary region, which encompasses the Selkirk mountains.

Avalanche Canada updated the danger rating for January 13th, to “High” from the alpine all the way down to below the treeline.

“On Tuesday, explosive control triggered numerous size 2-2.5 slab avalanches and human triggered avalanches up to size 1.5 were also reported,” AvCan said. “Natural and human triggered slab avalanches will continue to exist on Wednesday.

In addition, AvCan reported that slopes in all directions are destabilized due to the new heavy snow. While natural avalanches are likely, their expected size is also large.

Two specifically weak layers buried in close proximity to one another. They are 70 to 100 cm deep around Nelson and 50 to 80 cm deep around Rossland and other western parts of the region.

To view the full report, visit the Avalanche Canada website.