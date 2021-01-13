The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. (Supplied by Library of Congress, Unsplash)

The majority of members of the lower chamber of Congress voted in favour of impeaching the outgoing President. It was still close, with only 25 votes between the yeas and the nays.

The charge was “incitement of insurrection.”

The vote comes one week after Trump supporters stormed Capito Hill. Six people died during the riot, four protestors and two police officers.

Trump goes down in history as the only American President to be impeached twice.

Only two other Presidents have been impeached, albeit only once; Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.