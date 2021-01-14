NewsCanada to receive one million vaccine doses a week by April SHARE ON: Mohamed Fahim, staff Thursday, Jan. 14th, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)Canada is set to receive up to one million doses a week of the Moderna and Pfizer-Biontech vaccines by April. The military commander in charge of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and logistics says April will be the “Ramp-up” month when it comes to vaccine numbers. Major-General Dany Fortin says the country is expecting some 20 million doses delivered to provinces and territories by June.