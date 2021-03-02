NewsWeekly Creston RCMP report: February 22nd to the 28th SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, Mar. 1st, 2021 Creston RCMP detachment. (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff) Creston Media Report Police received 69 calls for assistance from February 22nd to March 1st, 2021. February 22, 2021Report of possible illegal narcotic trafficking in Creston.Attended to a complaint of an altercation between roommates.Report of illegal garbage dumping on Highway 21.Discussed a neighbour dispute with both parties regarding access on an easement. Responded to an attempted break and enter to a residence in Creston.Report of harassing communications over text. February 23, 2021Report of threatening texts coming from an ex spouse.Report of a large tool being stolen from a business in Creston.Investigated a person for being unlawfully in a dwelling after a homeowner observed a male enter his home.February 24, 2021Report of suspicious items being left in a yard in Creston.Attended to a request to keep the peace between ex partners.Intervened in a civil dispute which involved taking a vehicle without consent.Report of a fraud involving the taking of personal information.February 25, 2021Assisted a homeowner in removing unwanted guests. Report of a male knocking on several doors and attempting to gain entry in Creston. Police located the person and ensured that he received the medical assistance he required.February 26, 2021Report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in Creston.A report of an overdue traveller that was unreachable by family turned out to be a person stuck on Kootenay Pass during avalanche control. February 27, 2021Intervened in a domestic disturbance involving alcohol.Report of a patron refusing to wear a mask at a business in Erickson.Report of mischief to a residence in Kitchener.February 28, 2021Noise complaint regarding the use of a chainsaw early in the morning.Police attended to an open 911 call at a residence in Creston. Upon arrival, it was apparent that there had been a disturbance in the residence. One person was removed and charged with assault. S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2021-03-01