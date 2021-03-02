 

Creston Media Report

 

Police received 69 calls for assistance from February 22nd to March 1st, 2021.

 

February 22, 2021

  • Report of possible illegal narcotic trafficking in Creston.
  • Attended to a complaint of an altercation between roommates.
  • Report of illegal garbage dumping on Highway 21.
  • Discussed a neighbour dispute with both parties regarding access on an easement. 
  • Responded to an attempted break and enter to a residence in Creston.
  • Report of harassing communications over text.

February 23, 2021

  • Report of threatening texts coming from an ex spouse.
  • Report of a large tool being stolen from a business in Creston.
  • Investigated a person for being unlawfully in a dwelling after a homeowner observed a male enter his home.

February 24, 2021

  • Report of suspicious items being left in a yard in Creston.
  • Attended to a request to keep the peace between ex partners.
  • Intervened in a civil dispute which involved taking a vehicle without consent.
  • Report of a fraud involving the taking of personal information.

February 25, 2021

  • Assisted a homeowner in removing unwanted guests. 
  • Report of a male knocking on several doors and attempting to gain entry in Creston. Police located the person and ensured that he received the medical assistance he required.

February 26, 2021

  • Report of a suspicious vehicle at a business in Creston.
  • A report of an overdue traveller that was unreachable by family turned out to be a person stuck on Kootenay Pass during avalanche control. 

 

February 27, 2021

  • Intervened in a domestic disturbance involving alcohol.
  • Report of a patron refusing to wear a mask at a business in Erickson.
  • Report of mischief to a residence in Kitchener.

February 28, 2021

  • Noise complaint regarding the use of a chainsaw early in the morning.
  • Police attended to an open 911 call at a residence in Creston. Upon arrival, it was apparent that there had been a disturbance in the residence. One person was removed and charged with assault.

 

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2021-03-01