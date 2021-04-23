NewsBritish Columbia ready to vaccinate those 60 and above SHARE ON: Bradley Jones, staff Friday, Apr. 23rd, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay)Over 90,000 people will soon be getting invitations to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, as B.C. will start giving those 60 and older their first vaccine dose. Meanwhile, those over 18 will be able to register through B.C.’s Get Vaccinated program on Friday.In order to be notified when and where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine, you will have to first register online.The B.C. Government said that in order for people to register, they will need to provide the following information:Personal Health NumberFound on CareCard, or on the back of driver’s licence or BC Services CardPostal CodeFirst and Last NameDate of BirthEmail Address or Phone NumberAs of Friday, with individuals over 18 now able to register, B.C.’s entire adult population can now register for their COVID-19 vaccine and join the queue of those waiting to book appointments.While online is the preferred method of registration, residents can sign-up in three ways:Online (24/7)Get Vaccinated Provincial Call Centre (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. MT)Toll-Free at 1-833-838-2323In-PersonNearest Service BC locationAccording to the Province, over 1.5-million British Columbians have registered through the Get Vaccinated system since April 6th. Nearly 500,000 have since booked their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The Province said that more than 1.4-million residents have already received their first dose.