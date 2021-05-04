Kootenay Rockies Tourism development projects are getting a helping hand as summer approaches.

The $2.3 million in provincial funds are a part of a larger StrongerBC investment of roughly $13.6 million province-wide.

“People across the Kootenays are ready to come back stronger than ever before,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Andersen. “Tourism is an important part of the Kootenays and by investing in projects and organizations that will attract even more visitors to our incredible region, we will recover quickly and build a thriving region for years to come.”

West Kootenay initiatives receiving funding are as follows:

Kootenay Mountaineering Club $167,000

A fifth cabin will be added at Lost Lake to enhance the Bonnington Traverse, a 50 km+ mountaineering and backcountry skiing hut-to-hut experience in the Selkirk Mountains.

Castlegar Parks & Trail Society $53,000

Upgrades to a 12 km section of the TransCanada Trail between Nelson and Castlegar will provide a safe cycling itinerary.

Community Energy Association $222,000 (All Kootenays)

At least 10 charging stations will be installed at key resorts and attractions that are municipal, Indigenous, or non-profit owned.

Villages of New Denver, Silverton and Slocan $300,000

Three Slocan Valley campgrounds are getting upgrades, including increased capacity enhancements.

Kootenay Adaptive Sports Association $150,000

Key sections of Nakusp Rail Trail and Galena Trail that are currently closed will be revitalized. Also, increased accessibility and visitor amenities.

Recreation Sites and Trails $550,000 (All Kootenays)

Visitor management amenity buildings, staging areas and improvements at signature trail destinations.

Castlegar and District Chamber of Commerce $200,000

Amenities for the “West Kootenay Gateway Visitor Centre” in the new economic hub building in Castlegar

In addition to the above initiatives, the Province is investing in a digital infrastructure project that will create a central dashboard providing continuous and timely insights into tourism-related trends to support investment attraction and destination management.