The BC RCMP has established four road checks for the new COVID-19 travel restrictions, although none of the road checks are in the Kootenays.

“The checks are part of the provincial enforcement actions that are meant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the province by limiting travel between three regions,” said BC RCMP.

Travel between the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley, the Northern and Interior Health regions, and to and from Vancouver Island are being targeted by the four road checks.

According to police, the checks will be mostly set up in the Lower Mainland:

Highway 1 north of Hope

Highway 3 west of Princeton

Highway 5 south of Merritt

Highway 99 near Lillooet

“People travelling for essential reasons through those areas can expect traffic delays,” said BC RCMP. “Signage will be in place informing travellers of upcoming road check locations and providing safe u-turn routes should motorists determine that their travel is not essential and wish to avoid the road check.”

Commercial vehicles won’t be subject to the four road checks.

Police officers will ask for identification from drivers at each road check, that being documentation including the driver’s name and address. RCMP says they will also ask the purpose for why they are travelling.

“If an officer determines that a person is travelling for non-essential reasons they will be directed to leave the region. Those refusing to do so may face fines under the Emergency Program Act.”

The fine for breaking the travel restrictions is $575.

MORE: COVID-19 Restrictions (B.C. Government)