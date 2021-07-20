Residents in Lister will not be able to water their lawns as the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has placed mandatory Stage 3 Water Conservation Measures.

RDCK officials said the measure is being implemented to ensure the system has an adequate water supply for wildfire protection.

Stage 3 water conservation means that residents are not allowed to water their lawns, but gardens, trees and shrubs can be watered between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can or handheld hose is allowed at any time.

“The West Kootenays are currently listed at drought level three [out of five] and the Province is requesting a voluntary 30% reduction in water withdrawal on licensed water quantity,” said Steve Ethier, RDCK Water Operations Manager. “Many communities are struggling to maintain water supplies, and a collective reduction in consumption will benefit the overall water table to ensure we all have enough water for essential purposes.”

The water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice. The RDCK said stricter efforts may be needed if demand increases significantly, hot and dry weather persists or if the reservoir declines to critically low levels.