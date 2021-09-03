Bowen Byram taking questions from media over Zoom prior to his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, January 21, 2021 against the Los Angeles Kings. (Supplied by Colorado Avalanche, NHL)

Bowen Byram will be playing in the 2021 Rookie Faceoff in Arizona.

Colorado Avalanche officials said rookies will play three exhibition games over the course of four days.

The Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights are all sending players to take part in the annual showcase.

Byram is one of three players competing for the Avalanche that has NHL experience along with Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta.

Last year, Byram played 19 games and put up two points.

Byram will be one of 12 players drafted by the Avalanche to play in this year’s showcase.

The Avalanche’s first game will be against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, September 17th, followed by a game against the Anaheim Ducks on September 19th and a final game against San Jose Sharks on September 20th.

Six players, including Byram, also took part in the 2019 Rookie Faceoff, Alex Beaucage, Shane Bowers, Nick Henry, Sasha Mutala and Trent Miner.