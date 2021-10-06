Like the rest of us ~ it’s been a long 20-months ~ as Creston Town Council sets the stage for a return to in-person meetings ~ after exclusively being online ~ since the pandemic started.

Mayor Ron Toyota says, only seven residents will be allowed in Chambers because they still need to follow the Provincial Health Order detailed below.

“The Provincial Health Officer’s Order on Gatherings and Events specifies that only 50% of the seated operating capacity of our gallery may be present which means we can have up to seven members of the public attend in-person to watch the Council and Committee of the Whole Meetings. Seating will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

Toyota added, residents will be able to phone-in to reserve a seat if they are interested in an agenda item.

City staff said the decision comes after Ministerial Order No. M192 ~ expired on September 29th, 2021 which permitted ‘Council and Committee of the Whole’ meetings to be broadcast on Webex.

With the return to in-person, meetings will no longer be broadcasted via Webex.