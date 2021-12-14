The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has sanctioned the Sicamous Eagles for violations of the league’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

League officials said players participated in regular-season games and team activities while not fully vaccinated.

In addition to the sanction, general manager Ron Sleeman had been suspended for 45 days and head coach Gerald Bouchard has been suspended for eight games.

Sleeman will be able to resume his duties on Jan. 23 and Bouchard will be able to resume coaching on Jan. 14 against the Chase Heat.

Earlier this month the Beaver Valley Nitehawks were sanctioned and head coach Terry Jones was also suspended.

The KIJHL will be making no further comment.