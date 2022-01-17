Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to an antiviral COVID-19 pill.

The treatment from Pfizer is approved for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill.

The pill is made up of a combination of drugs that prevents the virus that causes COVID-19 from replicating once it has infected a patient.

It hasn’t been approved for teenagers or patients who are already in the hospital with COVID-19.

***With files from Casey Kenny