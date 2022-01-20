Sports Former Thunder Cat recognised for his play SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff Thursday, Jan. 20th, 2022 (MyCrestonNow.com staff) Former Creston Valley Thunder Cat Jake Livingstone was recognized by the Central Collegiate Hockey Association for his play this season. Livingstone played for the Thunder Cats between 2014-17. He’s now a sophomore for Minnesota State where he has seven points and 13 assists in 26 games. In his final year with the Thunder Cats, the defenceman put up two goals and 16 assists in 20 games.