The Creston Valley Teacher’s Association is supportive of Kootenay Lake School District’s new requirements that staff show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination but hopes the policy will be extended to volunteers.

Starting on March 11th, all staff will be required to show proof of their vaccination status. Unvaccinated staff will have to undergo regular rapid testing or take an unpaid leave of absence.

The rules do not extend to past paid employees.

“Although the proof of vaccination requirement applies to all workers and contractors for SD8, consistent with the letter of agreement, it doesn’t apply to students,” said Doug Kunzleman, president of the Creston Valley Teacher’s Association. “However, the District has chosen to have the requirement not apply to volunteers in the school.”

Kunzelman said the vaccination policy should be consistent for everyone who is working in the school.

“Not that there’s a lot of volunteers in the schools right now,” said Kunzleman. “It seems a little inconsistent that it would be alright for adults that may be, say, running a hot lunch program, to be able to enter the schools without providing any of their vaccine status. It just seems counterproductive to potentially have someone unvaccinated wandering through the school because they’re a volunteer.”

