Creston RCMP say a woman is accused of stabbing her partner multiple times.

Police say they responded on Saturday and arrested Martina Basil without incident while the victim was taken to hospital.

Basil, who was born in 1995, appeared in court the following day on a charge of charge of assault causing bodily harm and was released on conditions. She will return to court on Thursday.

Drunk doorbell ringer

Police were called on Saturday about an early morning doorbell ringer.

They say they discovered a drunk woman who couldn’t remember where she lived. She told them she was ditched by her friend after a night of drinking and got lost.

Officers suggested that she find a new drinking buddy. She was jailed until she sobered up.

Fence complaint proves false

On Friday, police received a report of a neighbour damaging someone’s fence. However, when they responded they found no damage had been done at all. They warned the complainant that they would be charged with mischief if they made another false report.

Sign complaint also proves false

Police received a complaint last week about utility workers not having enough signage about their work on a roadway. But an officer who responded found the work area well marked with at least five signs.