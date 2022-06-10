- Advertisement -

An air quality advisory issued for Creston this morning due to a fire at the landfill has been cancelled.

“The potential for hazardous smoke is significantly reduced and caution in the area is no longer required,” Regional District of Central Kootenay spokesman Dan Elliott said.

The fire is under control and contained and expected to be completely out shortly, he said.

The RDCK says the fire broke out at the back of the landfill and spread to a scrap metal pile in the appliance section. It has been contained but crews continue to work on putting it out.

“Crews are actively working the fire,” Elliott said. “They have a ring around the fire and utilizing heavy equipment.”

The 911 call came in at 5:15 a.m., Elliott said, and the air quality advisory was issued at 7:30 a.m.

The landfill will be closed until further notice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.