The Walker bridge east of Creston will be reduced to single-lane traffic until further notice following a crash today between a pickup truck and a gravel truck.

Police say they believe the pickup crossed the centre line on Highway 3 and collided with the gravel truck shortly after 11 a.m. about nine kilometers east of Creston.

Cst. Brett Urano says when officers arrived, they found the bridge had been damaged. The gravel truck was off the road, the pickup sustained major damage along with the trailer it was pulling, and a small car also received some damage.

The highway was shut down a while while first responders helped those involved. Police say all three people received minor injuries and two were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say impairment was not a factor, but the driver of the pickup was issued a violation ticket.