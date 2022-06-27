- Advertisement -

A trial begins today in Kamloops for the man accused of killing Creston’s Katherine McAdam in 2015.

Nathaniel Jessup, formerly of Creston, is charged with second degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

His trial, before a judge alone, is expected to last three weeks in Kamloops, where Jessup is in custody, and then move to Cranbrook for another three weeks beginning Aug. 8.

Jessup, who was born in 1987, has been in jail on unrelated matters since shortly after McAdam’s death. Her remains were discovered in Erickson 12 days after the 58-year-old woman was last seen alive on Aug. 15, 2015. Jessup was not charged with her murder until 2019.

Police said Jessup and McAdam were believe to be “casual acquaintances.”

In a letter Nancy McLean wrote to the Creston Valley Advance remembered McAdam as “funny and feisty and quirky,” and someone who “didn’t have much but what she had she shared.” She said McAdam was an animal lover and a voracious reader.

In 2019, Jessup was found not guilty of the 2014 second degree murder of his Kamloops cellmate.