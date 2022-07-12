- Advertisement -

An intake process for Creston’s newest family physician will begin on Thursday.

Dr. Bryndel Fell is joining Summit Medical Clinic. The Town of Creston says residents without a family doctor are encouraged to register via an offsite process.

The town says signing up will be done online or by telephone to a designated registry number. More details are expected within the next day or two.

The clinic will not be accepting any registrations directly.

Fell is a graduate of the UBC medical school in Prince George where he studied rural practice and has already done a couple of locum stints in Creston.