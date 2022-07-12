Listen Live

Patient intake begins Thursday for new Creston doctor

By My Creston Now Staff
Dr. Bryn Fell will soon start practicing in Creston. (Courtesy Town of Creston)
An intake process for Creston’s newest family physician will begin on Thursday.

Dr. Bryndel Fell is joining Summit Medical Clinic. The Town of Creston says residents without a family doctor are encouraged to register via an offsite process.

The town says signing up will be done online or by telephone to a designated registry number. More details are expected within the next day or two.

The clinic will not be accepting any registrations directly.

Fell is a graduate of the UBC medical school in Prince George where he studied rural practice and has already done a couple of locum stints in Creston.

