Work is set to begin this week on Creston’s newest park.

The town says the municipally-owned property used for overflow parking between the Chamber of Commerce and Pealow’s grocery will be closed starting Friday at least until the end of the year.

The town says it plans to transform an “underutilized brownfield site” into Market Park, “a permanent venue that emphasizes Creston’s history, landscape, and beauty”

They say it will include a permanent home for the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market, celebrate the heritage and culture of the Yaqan Nukiy people, offer recreational features, and serve as a social and transportation hub.

Consultation on the park began in 2014 and it was included in the 2017 official community plan.