A woman will appear in court in Creston on Jan. 24 for a pre-sentencing report after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

According to police, Martina Basil, who was born in 1995, is accused of stabbing her partner multiple times on June 4.

Meanwhile, Clark Hills will stand trial on Nov. 7 and 8 in Creston on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, and two counts of uttering threats. The offences are alleged to have occurred on Jan. 5 and Jan. 31.