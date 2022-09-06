From August 29th to the end of the Labour Day Weekend, Creston RCMP received 94 calls for service.

Many of the calls resulted in officers simply de-escalating situations and emotions.

However, a few tickets were given out, including tickets for poor driving and driving despite being prohibited.

Additionally, officers had their hands full with numerous reports of intoxication leading to belligerence or emotional behavior.

There were one of two noise complaints, which were solved without incident.

A reported theft from a vehicle has officers reminding everyone to lock their vehicle doors.

Officers also spotted a man and woman breaching conditions, which will eventually lead to a warrant for their arrest.

And lastly, a few animal encounters had calls coming in. Officers were warned of a large spider walking down the Canyon Street sidewalk as well as a complaint of barking dogs.

Officers say the barking dogs simply wanted a scratch on the head and settled down nicely.