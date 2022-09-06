The following is based on official filings as well as our own communication with candidates. The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.
(x) denotes incumbent
CRESTON
Mayor
DeBoon, Arnold (incumbent councillor)
Rota, Jim
Council (6 to be elected)
Baldwin, Keith (x)
Dumas, Denise
Eisler, Norm (x)
REGIONAL DISTRICT OF CENTRAL KOOTENAY
Area A (East Shore-Wynndel)
Jackman, Garry (x)
Area B (Rural Creston)
Tierney, Roger
Wall, Tanya (x)
Area C (Rural Creston)
No candidates
KOOTENAY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT
No candidates