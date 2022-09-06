Listen Live

Who’s running? Creston Valley election candidates

By Greg Nesteroff
(Photo by Pixabay)

The following is based on official filings as well as our own communication with candidates. The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.

(x) denotes incumbent

CRESTON
Mayor
DeBoon, Arnold (incumbent councillor)
Rota, Jim

Council (6 to be elected)
Baldwin, Keith (x)
Dumas, Denise
Eisler, Norm (x)

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF CENTRAL KOOTENAY
Area A (East Shore-Wynndel)
Jackman, Garry (x)

Area B (Rural Creston)
Tierney, Roger
Wall, Tanya (x)

Area C (Rural Creston)
No candidates

KOOTENAY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT
No candidates

