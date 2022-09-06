The following is based on official filings as well as our own communication with candidates. The nomination deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.



(x) denotes incumbent

CRESTON

Mayor

DeBoon, Arnold (incumbent councillor)

Rota, Jim

Council (6 to be elected)

Baldwin, Keith (x)

Dumas, Denise

Eisler, Norm (x)

REGIONAL DISTRICT OF CENTRAL KOOTENAY

Area A (East Shore-Wynndel)

Jackman, Garry (x)

Area B (Rural Creston)

Tierney, Roger

Wall, Tanya (x)

Area C (Rural Creston)

No candidates

KOOTENAY LAKE SCHOOL DISTRICT

No candidates