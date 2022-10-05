A visiting kayaker was enjoying a paddle down the Kootenay River when they spotted an interesting situation.

While generally at home on the range, one cow turned carp seemed to be out for a leisurely swim.

Understandably concerned about the possibly distressed cow on a river crawl, the kayaker contacted the police, who in turn contacted the Livestock Association, who in turn contacted a possible local rancher.

In a scene one assumes to be similar to Jersey Shore, minus Hasselhoff, added Hasslehoof, the rancher stepped in to rescue the bathing bovine while no lifeguard was on duty.