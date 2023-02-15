The expense reports for the 2022 municipal elections have been released, showing Creston’s new mayor was the top spender in the race.

Arnold DeBoon spent $2,699.55 and brought back 66 per cent of the vote.

Runner-up Nora Maddocks spent $2,417.61 for 29. per cent.

Finally, the third mayoral candidate Jim Rota spent $1,640 for four per cent.

Among the 13 candidates for council, Denise Dumas spent the most, putting up $2,824.49. She brought home the most votes.

Dumas’ fellow successful candidate’s spending can be found below:

Jim Elford – $1,756.10

Keith Baldwin – $1,638.40

Anthony Mondia – $425.42

Norm Eisler – $320

Monique Ares – $228.48

The unsuccessful candidates can be found below:

Scott Irwin – $2,490

Ursula Waslovich – $1,242.97

Elizabeth Ireland – $878.68

Amber Bartlett – $628.67

Greg Banbury – $303.35

Adriana Snashall – $302.10

Richard Howes – $109.76