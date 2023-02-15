Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCreston News2022 Creston municipal election expense reports show DeBoon biggest spender
FeaturedNewsCreston News

2022 Creston municipal election expense reports show DeBoon biggest spender

By Sam Pike
(Sam Pike/Vista Radio)

The expense reports for the 2022 municipal elections have been released, showing Creston’s new mayor was the top spender in the race.

Arnold DeBoon spent $2,699.55 and brought back 66 per cent of the vote.

Runner-up Nora Maddocks spent $2,417.61 for 29. per cent.

Finally, the third mayoral candidate Jim Rota spent $1,640 for four per cent.

- Advertisement -

Among the 13 candidates for council, Denise Dumas spent the most, putting up $2,824.49. She brought home the most votes.

Dumas’ fellow successful candidate’s spending can be found below:

Jim Elford – $1,756.10
Keith Baldwin – $1,638.40
Anthony Mondia – $425.42
Norm Eisler – $320
Monique Ares – $228.48

The unsuccessful candidates can be found below:

Scott Irwin – $2,490
Ursula Waslovich – $1,242.97
Elizabeth Ireland – $878.68
Amber Bartlett – $628.67
Greg Banbury – $303.35
Adriana Snashall – $302.10
Richard Howes – $109.76

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News