The Kootenay River Theatre will be filled with laughter this weekend as the Footlighters Theatre Society presents Check Please.

Co-director Jason Smith says they’ve been preparing for months and now the show is finally ready.

“It’s been three months of rehearsals, tons of laughs, screw-ups, and a little bit of improv, and here we have arrived.”

He says this is one you’re not going to want to miss.

“It’s a romantic comedy, mostly comedy, called Check Please. It’s been a lot of fun putting it together. It’s basically a play about blind dates. Two people, middle-aged, finding love late in life.”

The show will be playing throughout the weekend, with shows at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, and a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday.

Lead Tom Greentree says everyone worked hard on the play and they are excited to present it to the valley.

“I play the leading role of Guy, who’s on a bunch of terrible blind dates. If you’ve ever experienced the exasperation or maybe desperation of looking for love, this play will be a lot of fun. And it is a romantic comedy. A lot of laughs, a lot of craziness, a lot of stuff that will make people not only laugh out loud, but I think maybe find themselves in the story too.”

Co-director Amy Thompson adds that it will be her first time in a director’s chair.

“It’s a really fun play that pokes fun at modern dating culture and just modern life in general. There are lots of references to things that people will understand and laugh at.”

Tickets are available at Sunshine and Gelato, Fly in the Fibre, or at the door.

“I think they’re going to love it. And if you miss this one, your friends who go will be telling you about it because there are a lot of memorable scenes,” said Smith.