Creston RCMP are still on the lookout for Chad Meszarosi.

The 38-year-old man is facing 32 different charges, ranging from aggravated assault to aggravated assault.

In a previous statement, Staff Sgt, Brandon Bulizuik defined him as a “top priority” for the Creston Detachment.

Meszarosi is five-foot-nine, 180 pounds, with brown hair.

His last known location was in the Central Kootenay, but RCMP say he has been known to travel throughout the interior.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Creston RCMP.