Creston RCMP took part in a drug bust that led to several arrests and the seizure of suspected illicit substances, cash and other evidence.

RCMP officials said members from the Creston detachment conducted a search warrant at a residence along Ash Street on Wednesday for suspected drug trafficking.

Officers arrested the occupants in the home without incident before they searched the home.

“The search yielded significant amounts of illicit drugs, cash, and evidence related to drug trafficking. The suspects are facing potential charges once all investigative reporting has been reviewed by the prosecution service,” said RCMP officials.

“I am proud of my officers and glad that they were able to prevent illicit drugs from hitting our streets. I am grateful for the continued support from the Emergency Response and Containment Teams. Their expertise in these operations lower the risk to my officers, the subjects, and the public,” said Staff Sergent Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

Creston RCMP officials said the investigation is ongoing.

“We will keep targeting those who traffic in illicit drugs and target our most vulnerable. Creston is not open for business for illicit activities and we will continue to target those who attempt to do such business here,” said Buliziuk.