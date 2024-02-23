Environment Canada predicts a “significant snowfall” event to hit mountain passes along Highway 3 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officials said the alert covers several areas, including Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

The alert is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and the Yellowhead Highway from Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

Environment Canada officials said the snowfall is expected to start on Saturday and intensify over the weekend, before easing off on Monday.

“A large low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall to B.C. mountains beginning on Saturday. As the low intensifies on Sunday, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase across the highway passes,” said the forecaster. “Snow levels will also lower to near valley bottoms in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas.”

The snowfall will bring a risk of reduced visibility and challenging driving conditions.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” said Environment Canada. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

You are encouraged to check your local forecast and road conditions if you intend to drive on highways.