Highways through B.C.’s interior are under a winter storm watch, with heavy snowfall and gusty winds in the forecast.

Environment Canada officials said this will affect the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

It will also impact the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Officials said the weather system will sweep through from Tuesday night to Thursday.

“Snowfall will intensify overnight and continue throughout Wednesday and into Thursday,” said Environment Canada officials. “In addition, gusty southwest winds will develop Wednesday and persist into Thursday. Snowfall amounts will vary along the routes due to elevation.”

Even as conditions ease off, highway travel may still come with some additional risks.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off later Thursday. However, accumulating snow may continue along Highway 3 into Thursday evening,” said Environment Canada. “Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Officials said drivers should be cautious, as mountain weather can change quickly and present hazardous driving conditions.