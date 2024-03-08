Megan Holland is one of five candidates vying for one of the two Creston council spots open for the upcoming by-election.

Holland’s parents moved to town 40 years ago, and she remembers growing up in the valley.

“I grew up riding my bike around this town, playing baseball and soccer, and having a wonderfully wholesome childhood.”

She later graduated from what was PCSS with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

She traveled to South Korea to teach English and met her husband, Stephen.

Then, after time spent in Australia and England, Holland returned to Canada.

“I knew I always wanted to return home to Canada, so after a few years, we were able to settle back in Creston. I really cannot stress how special this town is. Having seen a lot of the world, I can verify that we have something absolutely unique that needs to be protected.”

When she saw the possibility of running in the by-election, she says she felt it was time to get involved.

“I do absolutely love this town and community, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of our town governance. After expressing this to my friends and family, I was encouraged to run in the by-election. After doing a deep dive into the current community plans, I found it was the perfect time for me to step into the ring, as there are a lot of wonderful projects on the go that I would be proud to be a support of and part of.”

She says some of her goals include supporting small businesses and development.

“I would really love to increase small business, longevity, and prosperity by supporting a dynamic downtown core revitalization with a Cook Street bypass, and putting a focus on local artists with school projects to draw tourism,” expanded Holland.

“I would encourage residential units above or below and commercial properties, and support the inclusion of micro-businesses, and shared office-based rentals for startups and home businesses.”

She adds that Creston is in desperate need of safe and well-lit walking paths.

“I’d also like to incorporate green spaces where we can, and update the parks we have with more affordable and accessible activities for all of the public to enjoy.”

The public can vote on March 16 from 8 am to 8 pm at Upper Rotacrest Hall.